Ontario reports 1,848 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths

Ontario reported 1,848 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 136,631.

Friday’s case count is a decrease from Thursday’s which saw a record breaking 1,983 new cases. On Wednesday, 1,890 cases were recorded and 1,676 on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 469 cases were recorded in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region and 106 in Windsor-Essex.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,916 as 45 more deaths were reported — the highest increase in deaths in the second wave. The most deaths ever recorded in a single-day in Ontario was on April 30 with 86 deaths.

Ontario has 808 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 21 from the previous day), with 235 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 124 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by eight).

The government said 63,051 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which sets the record for tests within a single day. The previous record for tests was on Thursday with 61,051 tests which detected 1,983 new cases.

There is currently a backlog of 69,280 tests that need results. A total of 6,839,193 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,848 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 63,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 386 in Peel, 205 in York Region and 106 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 1,753 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, 116,432 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,753 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,283, up from the previous day at 16,233, and up from last Friday at 14,997.

The seven-day average is now at 1,872 — which is an all-time high and is up from yesterday at 1,862. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,759.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

66,834 people are male — an increase of 943 cases.

68,966 people are female — an increase of 880 cases.

16,987 people are 19 and under — an increase of 282 cases.

49,982 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 709 cases.

39,201 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 515 cases.

19,712 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 256 cases.

10,728 people are 80 and over — an increase of 87 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report were pulled from the provincial database Thursday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Wednesday.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,366 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of eight deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 131 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of 13 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 604 active cases among long-term care residents and 632 active cases among staff — down by 19 cases and up by 15 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,217 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,212 among students and 915 among staff (1,090 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 151 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,398 cases reported among students and 293 cases among staff (three individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,694 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 878 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Eleven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,044 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 27 (13 child cases and 14 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 211 currently have cases and 39 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Friday’s, numbers are included from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.