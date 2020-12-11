Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to give COVID-19 vaccine rollout update, immunizations start Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 6:27 am
Click to play video 'Toronto, Ottawa first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario' Toronto, Ottawa first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto, Ottawa first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario. The province will be receiving 6,000 of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday that will be administered starting Tuesday in Toronto and Ottawa. Erica Vella has details on the rollout plan.

TORONTO — Ontario is expected to provide an update today on its plans to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has said that it will begin immunizations with its first shipment of 6,000 doses on Tuesday.

Retired gen. Rick Hiller says University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital will administer the first shots to health-care workers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ottawa, Toronto to each receive 3,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week

An additional 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected later this month in the province are to be provided to 13 hospitals across Ontario.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hillier says the province also expects to receive between 30,000 and 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the new year, pending its approval by Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also expected to announce additional restrictions for regions in the province as case counts rise.

Click to play video 'Health Matters: Can people with severe allergies get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?' Health Matters: Can people with severe allergies get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
Health Matters: Can people with severe allergies get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsTorontoOttawaVaccineImmunizationVaccinationsPfizerPfizer VaccineOntario COVID-19 VaccineOntario Vaccineontario COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Flyers
More weekly flyers