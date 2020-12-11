Nova Scotia extends holiday break for public schools

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Friday that public school students will have an extended holiday break “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the province, the last day of classes will be Dec. 18 and classes resume Jan. 11.

In the meantime, school-based staff will be returning to schools on Jan. 4 for five days of professional learning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are extending the holiday break. We have seen COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces after holidays, and there is the potential for the virus to join even small gatherings of family and friends,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This precautionary measure will allow us to identify cases before students return to class.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the week of Jan. 4, the province said principals, teachers, support staff, specialists and early childhood educators will be in school for professional development.

“We have had a successful school year so far and we want it to continue,” Zach Churchill, minister of education and early childhood development said in the press release.

“By setting aside five days of professional development for staff, we are giving them an opportunity to prepare for the rest of the school year, and to think about how they can support student learning and well-being until the end of June.”