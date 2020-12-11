Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide Friday an update on COVID-19.
Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 64 active cases of the coronavirus remain in the province.
Nova Scotia also reported another school-related case. An individual who tested positive is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.
The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on our website.
