Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide Friday an update on COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 64 active cases of the coronavirus remain in the province.

Nova Scotia also reported another school-related case. An individual who tested positive is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on our website.

1:35 N.S. teachers call to extend winter break amid rising COVID-19 cases N.S. teachers call to extend winter break amid rising COVID-19 cases

Advertisement