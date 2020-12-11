Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 10:56 am
Click to play video ''

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide Friday an update on COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 64 active cases of the coronavirus remain in the province.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 1 at school in Eastern Passage

Nova Scotia also reported another school-related case. An individual who tested positive is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on our website.

Click to play video 'N.S. teachers call to extend winter break amid rising COVID-19 cases' N.S. teachers call to extend winter break amid rising COVID-19 cases
N.S. teachers call to extend winter break amid rising COVID-19 cases
