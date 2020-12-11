Regina businesses can apply for grants in Phase 2 of city’s COVID-19 recovery program

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 public health crisis continues, Regina businesses will soon be able to apply for matching-grant funding as part of Phase 2 of the Regina Economic Recovery Grant (RERG) program.

Businesses can apply for up to $25,000 when the application process opens on Tuesday.

“The City of Regina recognizes and supports the many ways that local businesses are reshaping their services or products to comply with public health orders and stay competitive,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

“Since initiating the program with Phase 1 in August, approximately $278,500 has been distributed to 127 local businesses to assist with expenses related to COVID-19.

“Now, Phase 2 will focus on supporting longer-term initiatives and larger investments that businesses are undertaking to become more sustainable or significantly alter their operations for the future.”

Phase 2 was supposed to launch in January, but the city decided to accelerate the program to help alleviate some of the financial pressures businesses are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The scope of eligible expenses is very broad and intended for investments that will help businesses transform or diversify, provide community impact, leverage partnerships, or create new jobs, among other core criteria,” said Deborah Bryden, the City of Regina’s director of assessment and property revenue services.

“We look forward to seeing businesses throughout the city take advantage of the next phase of the program.”

On top of the up-to-$25,000 grant, matching grants of $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 will continue to be made available throughout Phase 2 which is expected to be available into the spring.

The city said Phase 1 precipitants used the funding on things such as developing their online sales platforms, purchasing equipment to offer new services and to help cover the costs of supplies needed to bring staff back to work safely.

Applications can be submitted weekly on the City of Regina website.