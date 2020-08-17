Businesses now able to apply for City of Regina’s economic recovery grant

Send this page to someone via email

Applications for the City of Regina’s economic recovery grant are being accepted as of Monday.

The grant offers local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic funds to help offset any of their losses and continue their services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a clear impact on every business in Regina and beyond,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

“Vibrant local businesses are essential to our city’s growth and economic diversity, and I am proud of council’s commitment to providing this much-needed assistance as they make changes to respond to this new reality.”

The city says the grant will offer up to $2 million to local businesses in two phases paid through the city’s general fund reserve.

Phase 1 will provide grants valued at $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 to help address short-term needs such as purchasing protective equipment and other supplies. Phase 1 takes place until Dec. 31, 2020.

The second phase begins in January 2021 and will focus on long-term needs such as diversification initiatives that will support business sustainability.

“The Regina Economic Recovery Grant will help to assist businesses within our city as they continue to grapple with the impact of COVID-19,” said John Hopkins, Regina & District Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“We will be encouraging business owners impacted to apply for the grant to help with a range of efforts including the cost of PPE, changes to the business model and the need to pivot and diversify.”

Grant applications, available online, will be accepted every Monday beginning at 9 a.m. for 24 hours or until the city has received 40 submissions.

The city is encouraging applicants to read the eligibility information and grant criteria thoroughly before submitting an application.

Applicants will be contacted within a week after applying.

For further information and to apply, visit the city’s website.

