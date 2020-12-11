Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police charge man following drug trafficking investigation

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 10:32 am
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police seized cocaine, money and several items used to traffic controlled substances after executing four search warrants on Wednesday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service says they have charged a 31-year-old man in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: Man faces drug trafficking, weapon charges after Regina police find meth, knife in car

Police say drug and street gang units executed four search warrants in the Assiniboine East area, Cathedral area, Lakeview and a closed business in the 2100 block of Grant Drive on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Cocaine, money and other items used to traffic controlled substances were seized during the searches, police say.

Read more: Regina police charge 4 with drug trafficking after seizing 380 grams of fentanyl

Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Mohamed was released from custody and will appear in court on Jan. 20, 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrugsRegina PoliceSaskatchewan NewsCocaineRegina Police ServiceRPSSearch WarrantRegina NewsDrug unitdrug tafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers