Regina police charge man following drug trafficking investigation

The Regina Police Service says they have charged a 31-year-old man in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say drug and street gang units executed four search warrants in the Assiniboine East area, Cathedral area, Lakeview and a closed business in the 2100 block of Grant Drive on Wednesday.
Trending Stories
Cocaine, money and other items used to traffic controlled substances were seized during the searches, police say.
Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Mohamed was released from custody and will appear in court on Jan. 20, 2021.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments