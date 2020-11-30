Man faces drug trafficking, weapon charges after Regina police find meth, knife in car

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says a 41-year-old man is facing drug trafficking and weapon charges following an incident on Saturday night.

It happened in the area of 1900 block of Montague Street shortly before 8 p.m. when officers received a call about a woman being followed by someone in a black car, police say.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle along with the driver. The licence plate on the vehicle belonged to a different registered vehicle and appeared to be unregistered.

The driver said the vehicle did not belong to him and failed to provide a reason why he was driving the unregistered vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was seized, which led to it being searched. What appeared to meth, a knife, four cellphones and a Taser were found inside the car, police say.

Lee Douglas Rediger, of Regina, faces charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Rediger was released from custody and is set to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2021.

