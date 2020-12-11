Coronavirus: Outbreak closes unit of Niagara Falls Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has closed an inpatient unit at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health says two patients and one worker have tested positive for the coronavirus in the inpatient unit C.

The area is now closed to new admissions and transfers, except if medically necessary. Visitors are not permitted on the unit, except in special cases.

“We have taken immediate action to protect our staff, physicians and patients by putting into place a number of safety measures,” Niagara Health’s executive vice president Derek McNally said in a release on Thursday.

Contact tracing with those who had recently been at the unit is now underway, according to public health.

Niagara Region reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 247 active cases as of Dec. 10.

The region has 14 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset in Welland and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,405 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

