House fire in Belleville sends one to hospital; Kingston fire damage tops $500K

Investigations are continuing relating to two separate fires in the Kingston, Ont., region.

From the outside, it appears there is very little damage to a house in Belleville, at 233 Moira St. West.

Fire crews outside 233 Moira St. West, Belleville. Global News

But according to Belleville’s Fire Prevention Officer Kyle Christopher, when crews arrived, just after 8 a.m. Thursday there was heavy smoke and a raging fire in a room at the back of the building.

Belleville fire crews at 233 Moira St. West. Global News

Although the flames were doused quickly there was extensive smoke damage to the rest of the interior.

Christopher said the lone occupant — a middle-aged woman — was standing outside the home when fire crews arrived. She was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Belleville fire crews at 233 Moira St. West. Global News

Two pets, a cat and a dog were rescued by firefighters.

One female occupant at 233 Moira St. West taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. Global News

As of late Thursday, there was still no cause determined or an estimate on the cost of the damage.

Meanwhile, in Kingston, the demolition of a vacant building on Bath Road, south of Princess Street continued Thursday.

A massive blaze, late Tuesday night into Wednesday destroyed the building.

Vacant building fully involved in flames at Bath Rd. & Princess St., Kingston. Global News

Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kingston firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed.

“Kingston Fire and Rescue has concluded our investigation and the cause at this time is undetermined,” said Ted Posadowski, Chief Fire Prevention Officer for Kingston fire.

Kingston Fire official watches on as demolition continues”The investigation was very difficult due to the extensive fire damage within the building and the structural insatiability,” Posadowski added.

The building was last used as a flee market and before that, was the original home of Wilmot’s Dairy.

The investigation has not determined if anyone was inside when the fire began.

“We have no information stating that there was somebody in there … at the time of the fire,” Posadowski said.

There were no injuries reported, but damage has been estimated to be upwards of $500,000.