An early morning blaze engulfed a home north of Belleville, Ont., on Bronk Road.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:45 Thursday morning.

Two crews from the Belleville fire department along with tanker support from Tyendinaga Mohawk territory attended.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

