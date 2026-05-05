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Canada

Missing 8-year-old girl in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County prompts emergency alert

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 11:24 am
1 min read
Cumberland County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating eight-year-old Penelope Dormiedy. View image in full screen
Cumberland County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating eight-year-old Penelope Dormiedy. RCMP
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An emergency alert has been issued in the Cumberland County area of Nova Scotia for a missing 8-year-old girl.

RCMP say Penelope Dormiedy was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Mount Pleasant Road, about 10 minutes from Oxford, N.S.

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Penelope is described as being about four-feet tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing glasses but no clothing description is available, according to RCMP.

The emergency alert is asking residents to check their yards and keep an eye out. Anyone with tips can call 911.

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