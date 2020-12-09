Menu

Comments

Canada

Fire destroys the Olde Circle Flea Market in Kingston

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 7:24 am
Click to play video 'Kingston Fire and Rescue douse hot spots at a fire Wednesday morning' Kingston Fire and Rescue douse hot spots at a fire Wednesday morning
Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the old circle flea market late Tuesday night just before 10:30pm. Fire crews worked throughout the overnight hours to douse the flames.

An overnight fire has destroyed a building near the corner of Bath and Palace roads.

Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the Olde Circle Flea Market on Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m. Fire crews worked throughout the night to douse the flames.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, no flames could be seen but at least six fire trucks were still at the scene. Multiple crews were working to douse hot spots in various areas surrounding the sides and top of the building.

Read more: Kingston public health confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Third Day Worship Centre

There is no word yet on how the blaze started, but there have been fires at the location in the past. The most recent incident was in September when a couch was set on fire.

Kingston Fire and Rescue and Kingston Police are asking people to avoid the area.

