Fire destroys the Olde Circle Flea Market in Kingston

An overnight fire has destroyed a building near the corner of Bath and Palace roads.

Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the Olde Circle Flea Market on Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m. Fire crews worked throughout the night to douse the flames.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, no flames could be seen but at least six fire trucks were still at the scene. Multiple crews were working to douse hot spots in various areas surrounding the sides and top of the building.

There is no word yet on how the blaze started, but there have been fires at the location in the past. The most recent incident was in September when a couch was set on fire.

Kingston Fire and Rescue and Kingston Police are asking people to avoid the area.