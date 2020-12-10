RCMP seize 17 kg of illicit drugs in Saskatchewan traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a call reporting an erratic driver resulted in a significant drug bust.

The call came into the North Battleford detachment on Monday morning and officers located the SUV a short time later on Highway 16, just west of Battleford.

The driver was arrested and police said a search of the vehicle turned up 17 kg of illicit substances, including roughly 15 kg of suspected meth and one kg of suspected cocaine.

RCMP said that translates into approximately 150,000 individual meth doses and approximately 1,000 individual cocaine doses.

“To be blunt, 150,000 doses is a large quantity of drugs to take off the street,” said Insp. Tom Beck, the officer in charge of the detachment.

Lowen Diehl, 36, who is from the Edmonton and Penhold, Alta., areas is facing a number of trafficking and possession charges.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 16.

Beck said drugs are often laced with other substances that end in tragedy.

“One of the things we can do to prevent these tragedies and other ripple effects from occurring is to stem the flow of these substances before they trickle into our Saskatchewan communities and beyond,” Beck said.

“The seizure of this quantity of methamphetamine will certainly have a significant, resounding impact.”

