Crime

Pair charged after 2.9 kilos of meth, fentanyl, $100K cash seized in drug busts: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2020 5:55 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017.
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two Londoners are facing drug trafficking-related charges after city police say some $460,000 worth of drugs and $100,000 in cash was seized in a pair of drug busts this week.

Officers raided homes on Alayne Crescent and Mornington Avenue on Wednesday, and also searched two vehicles.

Police allege they seized 1,703 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1,226 grams of suspected fentanyl, and one gram of suspected carfentanil, worth a combined $460,020.

In addition, they say $100,000 in cash, $100,000 in gold jewlery, a 2019 Dodge Ram valued at $60,000, six cellphones and a money counter were also seized.

Read more: London financial adviser accused of defrauding six investors of $1.5M: police

Both have been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, with the 31-year-old London man facing five counts, and the 48-year-old woman facing two counts.

The pair were set to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

