2 men who fled into Canada arrested by B.C. RCMP following $2M drug bust in Idaho

A drug bust in Idaho last week, where U.S. authorities seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics worth an estimated $2.16 million, also saw B.C. RCMP arrest two people after fleeing across the border.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) announced the drug bust, stating border patrol agents were alerted to suspicious activity on a remote forest service road near the Idaho-B.C. border.

“An agent responded to the area and located two individuals who were concealing themselves,” said the border agency. “As the agent approached the individuals, they fled into Canada.”

CBP said the border agent located duffel bags near where the two were hiding, and that the bags contained 84 pounds of cocaine (valued at approximately $1.2 million) and 198 pounds of methamphetamine (valued at approximately $960,000).

It also said the two individuals who fled into Canada were apprehended by the RCMP and were being held in custody pending further investigation.

A photo showing the alleged drug bags that were abandoned in Idaho on Friday, Oct. 23. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency

Further, CPB said a description of a vehicle seen fleeing the area was given to Idaho State Police, who later pulled over the Range Rover and arrested the driver for alleged narcotics smuggling.

Regarding the two arrested in Canada, Global News reached out to B.C. RCMP.

In an emailed response, police said “the federal RCMP Border Integrity Team out of Osoyoos, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have initiated respective investigations into a significant seizure of drugs which resulted in several arrests near the U.S.-Canada border.”

RCMP said Osoyoos Border Integrity Team investigators were aided in their search by RCMP Police Dog Services and members of the Creston and Cranbrook detachments.

“Despite adverse weather conditions, Jason Arkinstall and Lawrence Dwyer were arrested by RCMP and have been charged in connection with the importation/exportation of a controlled substance,” said B.C. RCMP.

The U.S. border patrol, which said its agents were assigned to the Bonners Ferry Station, is working with the RCMP regarding the two suspects arrested in Canada.

“Cocaine and methamphetamine are ravaging our communities,” said CPB acting chief patrol agent David BeMiller.

“Border patrol agents are committed to preventing dangerous drugs and associated crime from destroying families and communities on both sides of the border.”

