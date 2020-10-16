Menu

Crime

Police dog’s keen nose sniffs out 1,000-plus doses of suspected heroin in B.C. highway drug bust

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 6:58 pm
Grand Forks RCMP say after the car was pulled over for being erratically driven, a police dog named Jimmy was called in for suspected drug trafficking. Above are the suspected drugs that were seized.
Grand Forks RCMP say after the car was pulled over for being erratically driven, a police dog named Jimmy was called in for suspected drug trafficking. Above are the suspected drugs that were seized. Grand Forks RCMP

A police dog’s keen nose led to a highway drug bust in B.C.’s Southern Interior last week.

Grand Forks RCMP say the bust happened following a traffic stop along Highway 3 on Oct. 8, after a sedan was seen driving erratically.

After the grey Ford Taurus was pulled over, police say the officer began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Read more: 5 people arrested during drug bust in Kelowna, police say

A police dog, Jimmy, was called in, with the K9 detecting dugs inside the car.

Police say more than 1,000 doses of suspected heroin were seized, along with 130-plus grams of suspected cocaine. They added the vehicle was also seized.

Grand Forks RCMP say the driver, a 39-year-old local resident, was arrested but was later released from police custody on conditions.

They say the investigation is ongoing but said the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.

