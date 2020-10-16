Police dog’s keen nose sniffs out 1,000-plus doses of suspected heroin in B.C. highway drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A police dog’s keen nose led to a highway drug bust in B.C.’s Southern Interior last week.

Grand Forks RCMP say the bust happened following a traffic stop along Highway 3 on Oct. 8, after a sedan was seen driving erratically.

After the grey Ford Taurus was pulled over, police say the officer began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

A police dog, Jimmy, was called in, with the K9 detecting dugs inside the car.

Police say more than 1,000 doses of suspected heroin were seized, along with 130-plus grams of suspected cocaine. They added the vehicle was also seized.

Grand Forks RCMP say the driver, a 39-year-old local resident, was arrested but was later released from police custody on conditions.

They say the investigation is ongoing but said the case will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.