5 people arrested during drug bust in Kelowna, police say

Police in Kelowna say five people were arrested during a drug bust in Rutland on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, a search warrant was executed at a property on the 1300 block of Sylvania Crescent.

Police say the warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene for having outstanding arrest warrants for other matters, while two other adults were arrested but were subsequently released.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Our officers also seized a variety of weapons, drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property.”

Police say the matter has been submitted to prosecutors.

