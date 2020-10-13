Okanagan homeowner asking for public help after break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man is hoping the public can help him and local police identify two men who broke into his home and robbed him.

“They kicked the door in, blew the door off its hinges,” Timothy Loewen told Global News.

“I was working on Friday, just down the street. Got home around 12:45 p.m., to find my safe was in the middle of my bathroom, opened.”

Loewen’s home has a front door camera that captured two men coming in and out of his home, on Friday, Oct. 9.

In the videos, a black Mercedes ML sports utility vehicle backs into Loewen’s driveway and a heavy-set man enters the home.

Another video shows two men leaving with someone already in the driver’s seat before the vehicle peels away.

Loewen said the robbers took his most valuable possession.

“Most importantly, they took a hard drive with my life’s pictures on there, something like 24,000 photos,” said Loewen.

“They also stole cash.”

Along with the sentimental photos on a hard drive, Loewen said the robbers stole around $12,000 and a bag of family trinkets and heirlooms.

Kelowna RCMP did confirm the break and enter. They say they’re looking for two suspects.

Police described the first suspect as a heavy-set man, between 50 and 55 years old, with a grey-and-white goatee. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark blue jacket, a grey and blue t-shirt and a grey and blue baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a man with a slim build, between 45 and 50 years old, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a cloth mask, blue jacket, blue pants and a blue baseball hat with a white rim.

Regarding the vehicle, the lower right side of the bumper is missing a red reflective panel.

RCMP said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

