Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with identifying person of interest in assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in identifying a man, calling him a person of interest in an investigation.

Police have released surveillance images of the man in hopes of advancing an assault investigation.

However, RCMP would not divulge details of the alleged incident, nor the man’s connection to the investigation.

Photos of the man show him wearing a multi-coloured toque, dark clothing and glasses, along with long, black hair.

Another surveillance photo of the man that Kelowna RCMP are calling a person of interest. Kelowna RCMP

Police say the images were captured on the afternoon of Sept. 20, at an apartment building along 1900 block of Pacific Court in Kelowna.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “If you know who this is, please come forward.”

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

