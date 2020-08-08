Police looking for public’s help finding persons of interest related to Edmonton man’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released a series of images that show people who may be connected to an assault in Edmonton that led to a man’s death.

The assault happened on July 25, according to police. At 6 a.m., some passers-by came across an injured man in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive. EMS transported the man to hospital, although police were not contacted at that point.

Police were contacted by hospital staff on July 26. An investigation determined that the man had been assaulted in the northeast Edmonton area where he was found.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, 38-year-old Tyler Lines died of his injuries. Police said in a Saturday news release that his death has been declared a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Police also released a series of photos that show five people — one woman and four men — who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

