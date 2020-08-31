Menu

Fire

OPP seek person of interest in Central Hastings arson investigation

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 2:01 pm
OPP released an image of a person of interest in the arson investigation on Monday.
OPP released an image of a person of interest in the arson investigation on Monday. Central Hastings OPP

Central Hastings OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an arson investigation in the Township of Stirling-Rawdon, Ont.

The township is about an hour east of Peterborough.

Read more: Havelock house fire being investigated as arson: Peterborough County OPP

According to police, the incident happened on April 11. Police say officers responded to a fire at around 1:00 a.m. at a commercial building at 2472 Stirling-Marmora Rd.

No injuries were reported, according to police, but the building, which housed three businesses, was destroyed.

On Monday, the OPP crime unit released photos of an individual and a vehicle seen at the scene of the fire.

OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle pictured above.
OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle pictured above. Central Hastings OPP

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to immediately contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 473-4234. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

CrimeCentral Hastings OPParson investigatonhastings arsonperson of interest arsonpublic assistance arsonTownship of Stirling-Rawdon
