OPP seek person of interest in Central Hastings arson investigation

Central Hastings OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an arson investigation in the Township of Stirling-Rawdon, Ont.
The township is about an hour east of Peterborough.
According to police, the incident happened on April 11. Police say officers responded to a fire at around 1:00 a.m. at a commercial building at 2472 Stirling-Marmora Rd.
No injuries were reported, according to police, but the building, which housed three businesses, was destroyed.
On Monday, the OPP crime unit released photos of an individual and a vehicle seen at the scene of the fire.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to immediately contact Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (613) 473-4234. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca, where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Comments