Photo of ‘persons of interest’ released after elderly woman assaulted

Winnipeg police have released a photo of a man and woman they’re calling “persons of interest” after a 76-year-old woman was assaulted earlier this month.

The assault happened Aug. 7 around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.

Their investigation determined the senior was assaulted while walking in the area, then assaulted a second time shortly afterward while still injured on the ground.

It took two-and-a-half hours before someone called for help, police previously said.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the serious assault of a 76-year-old female on Aug 7 in the 200 block of Pacific Ave. Investigators are seeking info about two persons of interest pictured (a male & female) who were seen in the area. More: https://t.co/8ySHLyqN8D pic.twitter.com/KQKETTN1pT — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 27, 2020

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

On Thursday police asked for help identifying a man and woman they say were seen in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

