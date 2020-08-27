Photo of ‘persons of interest’ released after elderly woman assaulted

Winnipeg police have released a photo of a man and woman they’re calling “persons of interest” after a 76-year-old woman was assaulted earlier this month.
The assault happened Aug. 7 around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.
Their investigation determined the senior was assaulted while walking in the area, then assaulted a second time shortly afterward while still injured on the ground.
It took two-and-a-half hours before someone called for help, police previously said.
The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.
On Thursday police asked for help identifying a man and woman they say were seen in the area at the time of the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
