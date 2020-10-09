Kelowna RCMP reminds drivers that winter is looming

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With fall in full swing, Kelowna RCMP want to remind Okanagan residents that the winter-driving season is approaching.

Read more: Kelowna teenage pedestrian seriously injured in Okanagan ATV collision

“At this time of year, road conditions can be extremely unpredictable,” Sgt. Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP traffic section’s officer-in-charge said.

“Getting your vehicle winter ready now means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive in the Okanagan.” Tweet This

The detachment listed steps to take to be safe:

Make sure all four of your tires are winter rated and in good condition. “Our highways with high mountain passes require winter tires or chains starting on October 1st.”

Pack an emergency kit for your vehicle. “This should include non-perishable food, scraper/snowbrush, flashlight, flares, shovel and traction mat, sand, or kitty litter, jumper cables, and extra clothes or a blanket.”

Be seen. “When it’s a dark wintery day, or it’s raining or snowing, turn on your headlights. (Remember: Taillights don’t activate when you have your daytime running lights on).”

Drive for the conditions. “The posted speed limit is the maximum speed under ideal conditions. If it’s raining, snowy or icy, drop your speed to match the road conditions.”

Plan your route and let someone know. “If you’re planning a trip make sure to plan your route, check road conditions and let someone know about it.”

Read more: Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with identifying person of interest in assault investigation

Story continues below advertisement

For more winter driving tip and information:

Click here for road safety and driving tips on the ICBC website

Click here for up-to-date driving conditions on the DriveBC website.

1:55 Coldstream RCMP investigation raising questions Coldstream RCMP investigation raising questions