Six RCMP officers injured on the job in Southern Interior in four days

Send this page to someone via email

Six RCMP officers in B.C.’s Southern Interior region have been injured on the job in a span of 96 hours, according to the RCMP Southeast District.

All of the front-line officers that got hurt were carrying out arrests of volatile individuals at the time, said a news release issued by the RCMP.

“Each of these dangerous situations has not only deeply impacted these extremely dedicated police officers, but has also had lasting implications on their families and colleagues,” said Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, RCMP Southeast District commander.

According to RCMP, the first incident on Oct. 3 in Grand Forks involved emergency paramedics responding to a report of an intoxicated man lying face down outside a home in the 6400-block of 18 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Ambulance paramedics approached the individual, at which time RCMP said he sprung to his feet and suddenly became aggressive.

The paramedics called the Grand Forks RCMP for help.

RCMP said a front-line officer arrived and approached the man who continued to yell aggressively.

The suspect allegedly grabbed onto the officer and forced them to the ground, where he continued to assault the officer.

The suspect fled on foot before the officer could make an arrest.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Grand Forks man, was apprehended without further incident by another front-line officer who was responding to the scene to assist.

The police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was medically assessed at the scene by the emergency paramedics who had initially called for support. The officer was later examined in hospital.

1:24 Surrey RCMP swarmed by a large group of kids Surrey RCMP swarmed by a large group of kids

On Oct. 7, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance inside a home, where a distraught man was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and causing property damage.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said a pair of uniformed officers responded to the home, and arranged to have emergency medical crews staged nearby.

According to the RCMP, they managed to de-escalate the situation and convinced the man to exit the home to obtain medical attention for the lacerations and abrasions he sustained.

RCMP said that’s when the 41-year-old Sorrento man suddenly lunged at both officers, who required the use of a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to subdue him.

Both responding officers received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries following the arrest. One officer sustained a lower arm fracture.

Also on Oct 7, three officers in Kamloops suffered injuries while working together to apprehend a dangerous offender, who led police on a dangerous pursuit.

One officer sustained injuries as a result of the suspect allegedly side-swiping the officer’s cruiser.

A second officer sustained a lower arm injury after jumping out of the way to avoid being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The third officer sustained a lower arm injury while taking part in the suspect’s eventual arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Each and every day, first responders leave their loved ones at home to risk their lives on the front lines as they do their part to contribute to public safety in the communities they serve. Our men and women in law enforcement are no exception,” Haugli said. “I commend each of these officers for their actions and my team commits to support each officer as they recuperate from their injuries.