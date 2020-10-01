Motorhome, firearms seized during West Kelowna drug bust, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Cash, firearms and a motorhome were among items seized by police at a drug bust in the Central Okanagan this week.

West Kelowna RCMP say the bust happened along the 2000 block of Last Road on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and that five people were arrested.

Police say the warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the property, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“A variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, imitation firearms and a large amount of cash was also seized by police. Officers also seized a motorhome from the property in relation to proceeds of crime.”

Police say the matter has been forwarded to the public prosecution service, adding that of the five people arrested, a 50-year-old West Kelowna man was released to appear in court at a later date.

