2 arrested, firearms, cash seized during downtown Kelowna drug bust

Two men were arrested, along with firearms and prohibited weapons being seized, during a drug bust in downtown Kelowna this week.

Kelowna RCMP say the arrests happened Wednesday, at a property along the 1000 block of Lawson Avenue.

Police say the search warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking. Police Dog Services were also involved in the drug bust.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including firearms, imitation firearms and prohibited weapons.”

Police say the arrested individuals, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, are both Kelowna residents and are currently in custody.

They also say the charges have been forwarded to prosecutors for consideration.

