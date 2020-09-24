Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, firearms, cash seized during downtown Kelowna drug bust

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 1:28 pm
A photo of the seized items. Police say the drug bust happened Wednesday, along Lawson Avenue, with firearms, imitation firearms and illicit drugs being seized.
A photo of the seized items. Police say the drug bust happened Wednesday, along Lawson Avenue, with firearms, imitation firearms and illicit drugs being seized. Kelowna RCMP

Two men were arrested, along with firearms and prohibited weapons being seized, during a drug bust in downtown Kelowna this week.

Kelowna RCMP say the arrests happened Wednesday, at a property along the 1000 block of Lawson Avenue.

Police say the search warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking. Police Dog Services were also involved in the drug bust.

Read more: Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from Rutland residence, say Kelowna RCMP

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including firearms, imitation firearms and prohibited weapons.”

Police say the arrested individuals, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, are both Kelowna residents and are currently in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

They also say the charges have been forwarded to prosecutors for consideration.

Vancouver police show off huge drug and weapons bust
Vancouver police show off huge drug and weapons bust

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganDrug BustKelowna RCMPSearch WarrantLawson AvenueKelowna drug bustKelowna search warrant
Flyers
More weekly flyers