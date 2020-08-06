Menu

Crime

Pink and purple fentanyl seized in St. Catharines drug bust, 2 men arrested

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 6, 2020 11:43 am
Niagara police have charged two men with drug trafficking.
Niagara police have charged two men with drug trafficking. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Niagara Regional Police say two men have been arrested and thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs have been taken off the streets of St. Catharines.

Police say officers with the Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit and the Opioid Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking from a home in the area of St. Peter Street and Maplecrest Avenue last month.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say they arrested two suspects near Highway 406 and Geneva Street.

Officers say they seized 51 grams of pink coloured fentanyl, 95 grams of purple coloured fentanyl and 144 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $87,000.

Police also confiscated $4,100 in cash that investigators believed to be the proceeds of their drug sales.

Read more: Homicide of Livia Beirnes in St. Catharines remains unsolved after 10 years

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime are David McComb, 27, of St. Catharines and Keith Earle, 32, of no fixed address.

Police say Earle was also wanted by Sudbury Police in relation to an armed robbery with a firearm.

