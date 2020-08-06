Pink and purple fentanyl seized in St. Catharines drug bust, 2 men arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say two men have been arrested and thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs have been taken off the streets of St. Catharines.

Police say officers with the Guns, Gangs and Grows Unit and the Opioid Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking from a home in the area of St. Peter Street and Maplecrest Avenue last month.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say they arrested two suspects near Highway 406 and Geneva Street.

Officers say they seized 51 grams of pink coloured fentanyl, 95 grams of purple coloured fentanyl and 144 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $87,000.

Police also confiscated $4,100 in cash that investigators believed to be the proceeds of their drug sales.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime are David McComb, 27, of St. Catharines and Keith Earle, 32, of no fixed address.

Police say Earle was also wanted by Sudbury Police in relation to an armed robbery with a firearm.

