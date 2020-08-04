Send this page to someone via email

It has been 10 years since 76-year-old Livia Beirnes died after a fire in her St. Catharines home.

Over the years the case has gone cold, but Niagara Regional Police are trying to get some new leads by releasing an informational video to Youtube.

It was just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2010, when a 911 call was received for reports of a house fire at 11 Oakwood Ave. in St. Catharines.

Beirnes lived alone in the house and neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing her cries for help coming from the basement.

Beirnes apparently claimed that she was tied to a pole in the basement and couldn’t move.

Rescue crews eventually reached her and found her tied to a pole with zip-ties, but it was too late; she died in hospital the next day as a result of her injuries.

Media Release – St. Catharines Homicide Remains Unsolved After 10 Years https://t.co/Px7QBEhmQ2 pic.twitter.com/ouOWpdK7vk — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 4, 2020

Investigators have posted a video to Youtube in the hopes of obtaining new information that will bring them closer to identifying the person or persons responsible for her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 905-688-4111, extension 4406.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).