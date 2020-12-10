Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer found guilty of assault causing bodily harm

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Click to play video 'Raw video shows altercation between Calgary officer and woman under arrest' Raw video shows altercation between Calgary officer and woman under arrest
WARNING: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. Video of an altercation between Calgary Const. Alex Dunn and a woman under arrest in 2017 was released in court on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. – Oct 27, 2020

WARNING: Disturbing content. 

A Calgary police officer shown throwing a handcuffed woman to the ground face-first in a disturbing video released in court in October has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

The charges against Const. Alex Dunn stem from the arrest of a woman in 2017. 

Video of the Dec. 13 arrest shows Dunn escorting a woman, Dalia Kafi, into the arrest processing unit to have her picture taken.

Read more: Disturbing video shows Calgary officer throw handcuffed woman to ground face first

Kafi is seen standing still against a wall with her hands handcuffed behind her back when Dunn attempts to remove a scarf from her head, at which time she pulls away.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunn continues trying to pull the scarf off Kafi’s head as she struggles to stop him.

Eventually, Dunn is seen throwing the handcuffed woman face-first to the ground.

Trending Stories

Later, blood can be seen on the ground where her face hit the floor.

Click to play video 'Closing arguments heard in trial for Calgary police officer accused of assaulting woman' Closing arguments heard in trial for Calgary police officer accused of assaulting woman
Closing arguments heard in trial for Calgary police officer accused of assaulting woman – Oct 28, 2020

Read more: Closing arguments heard in trial for Calgary police officer accused of assault causing bodily harm

During the trial, the defence suggested that Dunn believed that Kafi had slipped her hand out of her handcuffs and therefore could have used them as a weapon. 

Lawyer Cory Wilson argued for that reason, Dunn used what is called a “dynamic takedown.”

On Thursday, Judge Michelle Christopher handed down her decision, convicting him of assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Dunn was charged in 2019 at which time he was suspended with pay — but later returned to work with the Calgary Police Service.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 17.

– With files from with from Jessie Weisner, Global News

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSOfficer ChargedCalgary officer chargedAlex DunnCalgay policeAlex Dunn chargedAlex Dunn trialCalgary officer trialCalgary police videoConst Alex DunnDalia KafiMichelle Christopher
Flyers
More weekly flyers