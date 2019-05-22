Calgary police officer charged after woman injured in 2017 incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged in connection with a 2017 on-duty incident, according to the service.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2017, an incident took place between the officer and a woman during the booking process, police said Wednesday. The woman was injured but police did not say what the incident was or the nature of her injuries.

Professional Standards Section investigated and the file was forwarded to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s Office.

Alex Dunn, a constable for 9.5 years, was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and was “relieved from duty with pay” while the situation is reviewed.

Police said Dunn has the right to a fair trial, like anyone else, and will receive “appropriate supports” from the service during the court process.