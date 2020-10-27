Disturbing video shows Calgary officer throw handcuffed woman to ground face first

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Disturbing content.

Video of a violent confrontation between a Calgary police officer and a woman arrested in 2017 was released in court on Monday.

Const. Alex Dunn is on trial on a charge of assault causing bodily harm in connection to the arrest.

The video from Dec. 13, 2017, shows Dunn escorting a woman into the arrest processing unit to have her picture taken.

She is seen standing still against a wall with her hands handcuffed behind her back when Dunn attempts to remove a scarf from her head, at which time she pulls away.

Dunn continues trying to pull the scarf off the woman’s head as she struggles to stop him.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary police officer charged after woman injured in 2017 incident

Eventually, Dunn is seen throwing the handcuffed woman face-first to the ground.

Later, blood can be seen on the ground where her face hit the floor.

Dunn was charged in 2019 at which time he was suspended with pay, but is back working with the Calgary Police Service.

In a statement to Global News regarding why the officer is back on the job, CPS said, “due to court delays related to COVID-19, Const. Dunn’s duty status was revisited and updated such that he returned to work restricted to non-operational functions while awaiting disposition on this charge.

“To ensure the court process is not unfairly influenced, we are limited in regard to completing our internal disciplinary process until the court process is finished. Our internal process will determine whether the force was reasonable under Police Service Regulations, CPS policies and training. Depending on the outcome, this process determines what discipline, up to and including dismissal, is appropriate.”