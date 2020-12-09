Overdoses spike in the Quinte region, causing 3 deaths in the last week: Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Ontario’s Quinte region are concerned after three people died of drug overdoses in the last week. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says it’s aware of 18 overdoses since Dec. 2 when an overdose warning was issued.

The warning was released by HPEPH due to unusually high rates of overdose in the region.

Local partners, including Belleville Police Services and Hastings-Quinte Paramedics, have reported that these overdoses may be linked to a toxic batch of blue fentanyl circulating in the Belleville area.

In 2020, HPEPH has seen a monthly average of 13 emergency department visits related to overdoses. In the last two weeks, that number has almost doubled.

A worrisome trend, as the agency notes overdoses are typically only reported when an individual seeks medical attention. HPEPH recognizes that other overdoses are likely occurring, but not captured in available data.

“If you use drugs, please be aware that we suspect toxic batches of drugs are in our region and take steps to reduce possible harms,” says Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health and CEO at HPEPH. “Avoid mixing drugs, try a small amount first, never use alone, and have at least one naloxone kit on hand.”

As using drugs alone significantly increases the risk of an overdose that leads to death, people who use drugs can also call the Overdose Prevention Line 24/7 at 1-888-853-8542, for someone to stay on the line with them and alert 9-1-1 should they lose consciousness.

