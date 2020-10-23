KFL&A Public Health warning of ‘toxic’ drugs after increase in overdoses

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s public health unit is warning residents that a “toxic batch of drugs” may be circulating in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area.

This comes after a recent increase in overdoses locally. The public health unit says in some cases, these overdoses have been accompanied by “unusual reactions” to the drugs, like a rapid loss of consciousness, chest pain or stroke, seizures, involuntary movement, and high blood pressure.

“Substances being consumed may appear lime green in colour initially and become darker in colour during preparation,” KFL&A Public Health said in a news release.

The health unit is urging people who use drugs not to mix their substances, to test before using, and to never use alone.

They are also asking users to be mindful of the risks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep social distance or to connect virtually with someone who could call for help if needed.

The area’s safe consumption site is now located at the Integrated Care Hub at Artillery Park, which is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rapid Access Addictions Medicine Clinic at Street Health Centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. by appointment to provide individuals with support related to substance use.