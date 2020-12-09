Menu

Ministry of Labour, OPP investigate after man dies in workplace accident in Severn, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 11:32 am
A Burlington, Ont., man died as a result of his injuries sustained at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and provincial police are investigating a fatal workplace accident at a construction site in Severn, Ont., that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews, emergency services and paramedics attended the scene at Lock 45 of the Trent-Severn Waterway, but the worker died on scene as a result of his injuries.

OPP have identified the man as Istvan Kokai, 69, from Burlington, Ont.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death will be conducted in Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing.

