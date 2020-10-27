Man dead after workplace incident at Waste Management in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s ministry of labour is investigating a fatal workplace incident at Waste Management Canada in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton paramedics say they arrived on scene just before 6 p.m. Monday to find an injured man in his late 50s at 407 McNeilly Rd., south of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

“Paramedics did attend the scene and subsequently pronounced him deceased,” said Hamilton Paramedics Supt. Dave Thompson.

Hamilton police believe the incident is accidental and have passed on the investigation to the ministry of labour.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the deceased was a worker at the plant and was struck by the bed of a truck when it was lowered.

After an initial investigation, an inspector has issued one workplace requirement to Waste Management.

The investigation is ongoing.

2:26 It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs