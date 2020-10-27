Menu

Canada

Man dead after workplace incident at Waste Management in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police say a man is dead after a workplace accident at 47 McNeilly Road in Stoney Creek on Oct. 26.
Hamilton police say a man is dead after a workplace accident at 47 McNeilly Road in Stoney Creek on Oct. 26. Google Maps

Ontario’s ministry of labour is investigating a fatal workplace incident at Waste Management Canada in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton paramedics say they arrived on scene just before 6 p.m. Monday to find an injured man in his late 50s at 407 McNeilly Rd., south of the Queen Elizabeth Way.

“Paramedics did attend the scene and subsequently pronounced him deceased,” said Hamilton Paramedics Supt. Dave Thompson.

Read more: Health and safety concerns shut down care facility in central Hamilton: city

Hamilton police believe the incident is accidental and have passed on the investigation to the ministry of labour.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the deceased was a worker at the plant and was struck by the bed of a truck when it was lowered.

After an initial investigation, an inspector has issued one workplace requirement to Waste Management.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs' It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
