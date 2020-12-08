Saskatoon paramedics facing stress, ‘fear of the unknown’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Some paramedics in Saskatoon are feeling the pressure of continuing as first responders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

David Kopperud has been with Medavie Health Services West in Saskatoon for six years. He said since the pandemic hit, they’ve had to change how they do the job.

Paramedics take longer getting into homes to treat patients, as they need to spend more time gearing up in PPE.

One big problem for many, he said, is fear of the unknown.

With people potentially being asymptomatic with COVID-19 and still contagious, every call is a potential threat.

“We go to people’s homes, touch their light switches, touch their door handles, treat them as best as we can and everyone is a threat to us in a way,” he said.

He said paramedics are adjusting to the new normal to still keep their patients, and themselves, safe.

