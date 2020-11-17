Saskatoon Fire Department rescues woman from the South Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who ventured onto the South Saskatchewan River to retrieve a dog had to be rescued by the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Officials with the fire department said the RCMP contacted them just before 2 p.m. Monday asking for assistance with a person in the river south of the city.

A rescue boat was deployed and a woman was located on an ice shelf on the river.

Crews determined that it was not advisable to move her up the steep bank, SFD said.

She was placed in the boat and taken to the SFD boat launch where an ambulance was waiting. There is no word on her condition.

It was later learned the woman had entered the river after a pet dog had gone into the water, fire officials said. The dog later made its way back to shore.

SFD is warning people not to go into the water and to stay off the ice.

