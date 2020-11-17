Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department rescues woman from the South Saskatchewan River

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 10:11 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department rescued a woman from an ice shelf on the South Saskatchewan River after she attempt to retrieve a dog.
The Saskatoon Fire Department rescued a woman from an ice shelf on the South Saskatchewan River after she attempt to retrieve a dog. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A woman who ventured onto the South Saskatchewan River to retrieve a dog had to be rescued by the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Officials with the fire department said the RCMP contacted them just before 2 p.m. Monday asking for assistance with a person in the river south of the city.

Read more: 5 people rescued from fast moving South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon

A rescue boat was deployed and a woman was located on an ice shelf on the river.

Crews determined that it was not advisable to move her up the steep bank, SFD said.

She was placed in the boat and taken to the SFD boat launch where an ambulance was waiting. There is no word on her condition.

Story continues below advertisement

It was later learned the woman had entered the river after a pet dog had gone into the water, fire officials said. The dog later made its way back to shore.

SFD is warning people not to go into the water and to stay off the ice.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief' Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief
Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief – Mar 10, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon NewsSouth Saskatchewan RiverWater RescueSouth Saskatchewan River SaskatoonSaskatoon Fire Department Water RescueSaskatoon Fire Department River Rescue
Flyers
More weekly flyers