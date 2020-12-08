Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating sudden death after pair found in vehicle in Lamont County ditch

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 2:56 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

A man was found dead and a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Dec. 5.

RCMP were called at around 7:20 a.m. and found the vehicle in the ditch near Range Road 182 in Lamont County.

Trending Stories

A 29-year-old woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are now investigating the circumstances and the cause of death.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPFort SaskatchewanSudden Deathfort saskatchewan rcmpLamont CountySuspicious Vehiclealberta suspicious deathvehicle in ditch
Flyers
More weekly flyers