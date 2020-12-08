RCMP investigating sudden death after pair found in vehicle in Lamont County ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found dead and a woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Dec. 5.

RCMP were called at around 7:20 a.m. and found the vehicle in the ditch near Range Road 182 in Lamont County.

A 29-year-old woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance. A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are now investigating the circumstances and the cause of death.

