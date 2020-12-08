Cold case: Murder charge laid in 1994 double homicide in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say significant advancements in forensic technology has helped cracked a 26-year-old double murder case in Calgary.

Leonard Cochrane, 51, of Calgary has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Barry Buchart and 25-year-old Trevor Deakins.

On Tuesday, Calgary police said in a news release that forensic evidence collected back in 1994 allowed officers to execute a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Queen Isabella Close Southeast and take Cochrane into custody.

Buchart and Deakins were shot and killed in July of 1994 when two intruders entered a home in southeast Calgary, on the 2500 block of 10 Avenue Southeast.

CPS said they believe the motive behind the murders was a marijuana sale that went wrong.

The case has been revisited on a number of occasions and in 2019, the CPS cold case team reopened the file once again.

“Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim’s family, regardless of how much time has passed,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

The victims’ families have spoken out about the arrest, expressing gratitude for police and their determination to get justice for the victims.

“The last 26 years have been long and agonizing, but we never lost hope. Our entire family is extremely relieved that Trevor is finally getting the justice he deserves,” said Deakin’s mother, Carol Williamson.

Photo of Cochrane from around the time of the homicides in 1994. Calgary Police

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Cochrane between the years of 1990 to 1995 to contact them.

Information can be given to the CPS cold case team by calling the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers annonymously.