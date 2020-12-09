Extendicare Parkside in Regina reports 11 deaths since coronavirus outbreak began

Send this page to someone via email

More heartache is coming out of Saskatchewan long-term care homes as the number of deaths continues to rise at Extendicare Parkside in Regina due to the coronavirus.

Eleven residents have now died since an outbreak was declared there on Nov. 20.

“We have been in touch with their families to offer our heartfelt condolences. We will continue to do all we can to protect our team and our residents,” Extendicare Parkside said in a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are with our community and those who have lost loved ones to this virus during this immensely challenging time.”

As of Wednesday, 141 residents have been tested positive with COVID-19 — all active cases.

“As a government, we are trying to provide as much support as we can through the SHA (Saskatchewan Health Authority) to Extendicare through this concerning situation,” said Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan’s minister of rural and remote health on Tuesday.

“Our condolences go out, on behalf of myself as the minister, the premier and of course this entire government to the families.”

The care home recently moved 25 residents to Pioneer Village after their tests came back negative. There are also 58 active cases among staff.

“The number of employees who are COVID-positive continues to grow and fluctuate every day. A number of employees are having to self-isolate because of exposure or close contacts,” said Barbara Cape, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) president on Tuesday.

Cape said members of her union are coping with stress and anxiety as they rush to provide care during the pandemic.

“These members are freaked out. They’re upset and they are burning out.”

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the province hasn’t done close to enough to address the needs of care home residents.

“This is clearly a very serious situation. It’s one of many outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province yet we’ve not seen a single dollar, we’ve not seen a single action from this government to address their needs,” Meili said on Monday.

Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon reported three more resident deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths at the care home to seven since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on Nov. 17.

