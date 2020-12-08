Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Guelph reports 1st death since June, COVID-19 death toll at 12

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 12:05 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario rolls out COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan' Ontario rolls out COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan
The Ontario government intends to roll out the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in three phases.

Guelph’s public health unit announced the first death linked to COVID-19 in the city in almost six months on Tuesday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide further details on the death — the city’s first since June 17.

Read more: Ontario clarifies priority COVID-19 vaccine list, revealing multi-part rollout plan

Guelph’s death toll has now reached 12 as the city has seen a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations in the past week.

Guelph reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 749.

It comes after the city saw 56 new cases from the weekend and another 30 that were reported on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases increased by five from the previous day to 114. That includes eight people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is an increase of one from the previous day.

Just one week ago, Guelph was only reporting 50 active cases and one person in the hospital.

Another 17 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last day as resolved cases have risen to 623 in the city.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported four new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 384 during the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases dropped by four from the previous day to 27, which includes two people being treated in hospital.

Another eight people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 352.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

Click to play video 'Vulnerable seniors, health-care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario' Vulnerable seniors, health-care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario
Vulnerable seniors, health-care workers among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Trending Stories

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute in Guelph on Dec. 4 after three students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute closed two classes this week after two confirmed cases, however, an outbreak has not been declared.

Read more: Canada’s vast, remote geography leaves rural towns vulnerable in coronavirus fight

Seven other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open to students and staff.

Two active cases have been connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low, according to public health officials.

COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Guelph retirement home, while an outbreak that ended at another retirement home has been reopened.

Chartwell Wellington Park Retirement Residence in Guelph declared an outbreak on Monday, but it’s not clear how many cases have been connected to it.

Read more: Ontario’s unspent pandemic reserves grew to $12 billion by end of September, FAO says

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph was declared over last week but then reopened on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak has ended at Wellington Terrace in Fergus, while another outbreak that was declared on Dec. 2 at Carressant Care in Harriston continues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesGuelphcovid-19 casesGuelph NewsWellington CountyCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 Guelphguelph casesWellington County coronaviruswellington county casesWellington County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers