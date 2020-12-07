171 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 171 new coronavirus cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,418, including 53 deaths.

Fifty-five of the new cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in New Tecumseth, 15 are in Bradford, 15 are in Innisfil, 12 are in Springwater, 11 are in Essa and nine are in Orillia.

Ten of the new cases are in Oro-Medonte and are part of a congregate setting outbreak that involves people who are between the ages of 18 and 34.

The rest of the new cases are in Midland, Clearview, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Tay Township, Bracebridge, Adjala-Tosorontio, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes and Ramara.

Twenty-six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired.

Five of the new cases are a result of school outbreaks in Barrie, Innisfil and Springwater, while a total of six of the new cases are a result of congregate setting outbreaks in Barrie, Orillia and Tay Township.



Two of the new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak, while three are a result of a workplace outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the region’s 2,418 total cases, 82 per cent — or 1,994 — have recovered, while nine people remain in hospital.

Last week, the health unit recorded 231 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest weekly number reported since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six schools, four workplaces, two long-term care facilities, two congregate settings, one retirement home, one hospital and one community setting.

The school outbreaks are at Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, both in Barrie, Banting Memorial High School in Alliston.

There have been 79 COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic — at 22 long-term care facilities, 19 workplaces, 13 educational settings, 11 retirement homes, nine congregate settings, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 23 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,925 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 129,234, including 3,798 deaths.

