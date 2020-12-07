Menu

Health

171 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 4:12 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he won’t make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory' Coronavirus: Ford says he won’t make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that in his opinion, it’s unconstitutional to force people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and that he doesn’t believe in mandating a vaccine. Ford did add that he strongly encourages people to get the vaccine when it becomes widely available.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 171 new coronavirus cases and one additional death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 2,418, including 53 deaths.

Fifty-five of the new cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in New Tecumseth, 15 are in Bradford, 15 are in Innisfil, 12 are in Springwater, 11 are in Essa and nine are in Orillia.

Read more: 33 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 2,248

Ten of the new cases are in Oro-Medonte and are part of a congregate setting outbreak that involves people who are between the ages of 18 and 34.

The rest of the new cases are in Midland, Clearview, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Tay Township, Bracebridge, Adjala-Tosorontio, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes and Ramara.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired.

Five of the new cases are a result of school outbreaks in Barrie, Innisfil and Springwater, while a total of six of the new cases are a result of congregate setting outbreaks in Barrie, Orillia and Tay Township.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s vaccine task force chair lays out priorities for vaccine distribution' Coronavirus: Ontario’s vaccine task force chair lays out priorities for vaccine distribution
Coronavirus: Ontario’s vaccine task force chair lays out priorities for vaccine distribution

Two of the new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak, while three are a result of a workplace outbreak.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

Of the region’s 2,418 total cases, 82 per cent — or 1,994 — have recovered, while nine people remain in hospital.

Last week, the health unit recorded 231 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest weekly number reported since the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six schools, four workplaces, two long-term care facilities, two congregate settings, one retirement home, one hospital and one community setting.

The school outbreaks are at Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, both in Barrie, Banting Memorial High School in Alliston.

There have been 79 COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic — at 22 long-term care facilities, 19 workplaces, 13 educational settings, 11 retirement homes, nine congregate settings, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 23 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario narrowly sets single-day coronavirus case record for 3rd straight day

The affected schools are:

  • W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie
  • Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
  • Eastview Secondary School in Barrie
  • Portage View Public School in Barrie
  • Steele Street Public School in Barrie
  • Warnica Public School in Barrie
  • Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie
  • St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie
  • Willow Landing Elementary School in Barrie
  • St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie
  • St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie
  • Bradford District High School
  • Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
  • Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil
  • Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
  • Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil
  • St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio
  • East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte
  • Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,925 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 129,234, including 3,798 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Ontario next week' Coronavirus: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Ontario next week
