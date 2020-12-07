COVID-19 outbreak declared in Georgian Bay General Hospital unit

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Georgian Bay General Hospital’s (GBGH) 2 North inpatient unit.

According to the hospital, one patient and one staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The hospital says contact tracing is being done to determine the origin of the infection.

“GBGH is working closely with public health to manage and control this outbreak so we can declare it over as soon as possible with limited transmission,” Dr. Dan Lee, GBGH’s COVID-19 medical lead and chief of emergency medicine, said in a statement.

“Our infection prevention and control measures have been very successful throughout the pandemic to date and our hospital has all the preventative measures in place to ensure the continued safety of our patients, staff and credentialed staff.”

While the outbreak is ongoing, the hospital’s 2 North unit is closed to new patients.

The COVID-19-positive patient was relocated to the hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 beds on the 2 East inpatient unit.

GBGH is restricting all visitors to the hospital, except for those under special circumstances — for example, those visiting palliative patients or those in the birthing unit.