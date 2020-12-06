Fire causes extensive damage to northeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department said one man got out of a home before it suffered extensive damage due to fire Sunday morning.

Calgary fire said crews were called at around 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire in the 100 Block of Falshire Close NE in the northeast end of the city. A second alarm was called because of the amount of smoke and fire coming from a home.

The blaze was quickly brought under control but not without extensive damage to the home, detached garage, utility trailer and pickup truck at the back of the home, according to Calgary fire.

Calgary said a man was able to exit the home without injury; however, four cats who lived in the house have not been located. There were no injuries to any other residents or firefighters.

Investigators were at the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

