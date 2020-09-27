Calgary Fire investigating after 1 person injured in Mayland Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Fire is investigating after a fire broke out in a residential building early morning Sunday that injured one person and forced dozens of people to evacuate.

At around 5 a.m., officials were called to a fire on McHugh Co N.E.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and a “large volume of fire” coming from a unit on the main floor.

They were able to knock it down with an “aggressive, interior” attack, according to officials. The damage was contained to the unit where the fire broke out.

About 50 people living there self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. The person living in the unit was transported by paramedics with fire-related injuries.

No one else is believed to have suffered injuries.

Calgary police, ATCO, Enmax, and AHS were all on scene. Calgary Fire said investigators will remain on scene in the morning to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Calgarians are reminded to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.