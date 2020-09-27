Menu

Comments

Fire

Calgary Fire investigating after 1 person injured in Mayland Heights

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 11:54 am
A file photo of a firefighter surveying the scene of an emergency call.
A file photo of a firefighter surveying the scene of an emergency call. The City of Calgary

Calgary Fire is investigating after a fire broke out in a residential building early morning Sunday that injured one person and forced dozens of people to evacuate.

At around 5 a.m., officials were called to a fire on McHugh Co N.E.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and a “large volume of fire” coming from a unit on the main floor.

They were able to knock it down with an “aggressive, interior” attack, according to officials. The damage was contained to the unit where the fire broke out.

About 50 people living there self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. The person living in the unit was transported by paramedics with fire-related injuries.

No one else is believed to have suffered injuries.

Read more: Calgary Fire Department hits the streets for annual smoke alarm blitz

Calgary police, ATCO, Enmax, and AHS were all on scene. Calgary Fire said investigators will remain on scene in the morning to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Calgarians are reminded to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

CalgaryCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireMayland HeightsMayland Heights fireFire Northeast CalgaryFirefighters Calgary
