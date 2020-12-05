Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick drops below 100 on Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 11:38 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor advises against holiday travel, stresses small gatherings' Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s top doctor advises against holiday travel, stresses small gatherings
WATCH: New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell advised Thursday against non-essential travel during the upcoming holiday season.

New Brunswick has dropped below 100 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province reported only two new cases and fifteen additional recoveries since Friday.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

There are now 98 active cases in New Brunswick.

One of the cases is an individual between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Saint John region.

Another individual is 40 to 49 in the Edmundston region.

Health officials say both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick to reassess COVID-19 orange zones this weekend' New Brunswick to reassess COVID-19 orange zones this weekend
New Brunswick to reassess COVID-19 orange zones this weekend

The province has also announced that there is one patient hospitalized and in intensive care, a change from the zero patients that were hospitalized on Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began there have been 530 cases in the province, 425 of which have recovered.

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths.

New Brunswick has completed 132,519 tests since the pandemic began.

Read more: Roadmap of Canada’s coronavirus vaccine roll-out

The Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton areas remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan as of Saturday.

However, health officials have said that the Moncton and Fredericton areas are set to be reassessed on Sunday and could potentially move into the yellow phase.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saint JohnBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellEdmundston
Flyers
More weekly flyers