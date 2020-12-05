Active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick drops below 100 on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick has dropped below 100 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province reported only two new cases and fifteen additional recoveries since Friday.

There are now 98 active cases in New Brunswick.

One of the cases is an individual between the ages of 50 and 59 in the Saint John region.

Another individual is 40 to 49 in the Edmundston region.

Health officials say both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

1:51 New Brunswick to reassess COVID-19 orange zones this weekend New Brunswick to reassess COVID-19 orange zones this weekend

The province has also announced that there is one patient hospitalized and in intensive care, a change from the zero patients that were hospitalized on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic began there have been 530 cases in the province, 425 of which have recovered.

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths.

New Brunswick has completed 132,519 tests since the pandemic began.

The Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton areas remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan as of Saturday.

However, health officials have said that the Moncton and Fredericton areas are set to be reassessed on Sunday and could potentially move into the yellow phase.