New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

One of the new cases is located in the Moncton region and involves an individual between 30 and 39 years old.

Two cases are located in the Saint John region and one is an individual between the age of 50 and 49 and the other is an individual between 60 and 69.

One case, an individual between 60 and 69, is located in the Fredericton region.

Four cases are being reported in the Edmundston region.

One is an individual between 40 and 49 while three others are 19 and under.

Health officials say all cases are under investigation and everyone is self-isolating.

The new cases actually have no effect on the total number of active cases. There remain 111 active cases in the province as a result of 8 recoveries Friday.

There have now been 528 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 410 of which are considered recovered by the province.

Health officials say there have been seven COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick.

No one is in hospital at this time.

New Brunswick has completed 131,656 tests since the outbreak began.

The Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton regions remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.

At a press conference on Thursday, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health said that the Moncton and Fredericton areas will be assessed on Sunday to see whether restrictions can be reduced.

Saint John will likely lag behind the two other zones, officials confirmed.