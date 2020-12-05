New Brunswick under rain, snow and wind warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Much of New Brunswick is under weather warnings this weekend, with southern New Brunswick expected to face heavy rain and the northern and western parts of the province expected to be blanketed by snow.

Rain is expected to arrive in the southern parts of New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon before tapering off through Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 40 mm and 60 mm of rain with Moncton, Fredericton and Saint John all under rainfall warnings.

Although some areas may not receive extraordinary amounts of rain — and not enough to meet the standard criteria of a rainfall warning — Environment Canada has issued a warning as a result of the already saturated ground in the region.

The federal agency warns that the ground will have little ability to absorb any further rainfall so significant pooling or runoff is likely to occur.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

In the province’s north and west, in areas like Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston and Grand Falls there is a snowfall warning in effect.

Environment Canada is projecting significant snowfall Saturday night and Sunday with between 20 and 30 cm forecast.

The combination of snow and strong winds will continue throughout the weekend, reducing visibility as a result of blowing snow.

Conditions are expected to improve on Monday.

Only the areas of Miramichi and Doaktown are not under a weather warning at this time although they are currently under a special weather statement.

The Acadian Peninsula is under a wind warning.