COVID-19 staffing crunch forces Vancouver Catholic school online

A Vancouver Catholic school is moving all instruction online for two weeks, amid a staffing crunch brought on by COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Our Lady of Perpetual Help said all learning would be conducted virtually from next Tuesday until Dec. 18.

“Due to the severe staffing constraints we are currently experiencing, we are unable to adequately staff the school at a level which is deemed safe, abides by our schools safety plan, and provides our students with the high quality educational experience they deserve,” states the letter.

An entire Grade 5 class at the school is already in self-isolation due to a cluster of cases, the school confirmed.

Parents can expect more information from the school this weekend.

B.C. has already seen three schools, two of them in the Lower Mainland, closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two other Lower Mainland schools were forced to close last month because they, like Our Lady of Perpetual Help, ran into staffing problems due to self-isolation requirements.