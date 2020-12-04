Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

COVID-19 staffing crunch forces Vancouver Catholic school online

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 9:55 pm
Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Vancouver.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Vancouver. Global News

A Vancouver Catholic school is moving all instruction online for two weeks, amid a staffing crunch brought on by COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Our Lady of Perpetual Help said all learning would be conducted virtually from next Tuesday until Dec. 18.

Read more: Three Lower Mainland schools closed for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 transmission

“Due to the severe staffing constraints we are currently experiencing, we are unable to adequately staff the school at a level which is deemed safe, abides by our schools safety plan, and provides our students with the high quality educational experience they deserve,” states the letter.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An entire Grade 5 class at the school is already in self-isolation due to a cluster of cases, the school confirmed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Parents plan provide wide ‘sick out’ campaign' Parents plan provide wide ‘sick out’ campaign
Parents plan provide wide ‘sick out’ campaign

Parents can expect more information from the school this weekend.

Read more: Parents anxious as Surrey school closed by COVID-19 prepares to reopen

B.C. has already seen three schools, two of them in the Lower Mainland, closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Two other Lower Mainland schools were forced to close last month because they, like Our Lady of Perpetual Help, ran into staffing problems due to self-isolation requirements.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDbc covidcoronavirus schoolcovid schoolscovid schoolvancouver school closedvancouver school covidvancouver school online
Flyers
More weekly flyers